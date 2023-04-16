Cole tosses 2-hitter with 10 Ks as Yanks blank Twins 2-0

NEW YORK (AP) — Gerrit Cole pitched a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts for his fourth career shutout and the second complete game in the majors this season, leading the New York Yankees to a 2-0 victory over the Minnesota Twins. DJ LeMahieu homered and hit an RBI single for the Yankees, who earned a split of the four-game series. Cole improved to 4-0 with a 0.95 ERA in four starts, finishing off the Twins on 109 pitches in only 2 hours, 7 minutes. He got the final nine outs on just 25 pitches and retired former Astros teammate Carlos Correa on a fly ball to end it. It was Cole’s seventh career complete game and his first shutout since July 10, 2021, at Houston.

