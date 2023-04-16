Dodgers put Will Smith on IL with concussion, sign Wynns

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have placed catcher Will Smith on the injured list because of a concussion and signed catcher Austin Wynns. Smith was put on the seven-day IL retroactive to Thursday. He missed the past two games because he hadn’t been feeling well. Manager Dave Roberts says the Dodgers initially believed Smith was dealing with an illness before further testing led to the diagnosis of a head injury. Roberts believes the concussion happened on a foul tip either Tuesday or Wednesday at San Francisco. Smith is second on the team with 12 RBIs.

