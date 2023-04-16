Edman hits game-ending single as Cardinals beat Pirates 5-4

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tommy Edman hit an RBI single in the 10th inning, sending the St. Louis Cardinals to a 5-4 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. With runners on first and second and one out, Nolan Gorman drove in Paul Goldschmidt with a tying double. Lars Nootbaar was walked intentionally by Wil Crowe and rookie Jordan Walker struck out before Edman singled back up the middle. It was Edman’s third career game-ending hit. He went 2 for 5 on the day as St. Louis salvaged a split of the four-game series.

