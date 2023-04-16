EPL race tightens after latest Arsenal collapse; Man U 3rd
By JAMES ROBSON
AP Soccer Writer
NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Another week and another Arsenal collapse. Now Mikel Arteta has a job on his hands to make sure his team’s title challenge does not go the same way. It was a case of history repeating itself as the Premier League leaders let another two-goal lead slip and dropped valuable points for the second straight week. A 2-2 draw with West Ham on Sunday followed the same score line against Liverpool seven days earlier. It is a costly habit to pick up especially at a time when the wins are rolling in for second-place Manchester City. Arsenal remains four points clear of City having played a game more. Manchester United moved up to third after beating Nottingham Forest 2-0.