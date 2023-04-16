Fitzpatrick wins RBC Heritage over Spieth on 3rd extra hole

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Matt Fitzpatrick defeated defending champion Jordan Spieth on the third playoff hole at the RBC Heritage, stuffing his approach in close on the par-4 18th at Harbour Town to secure his first victory since the U.S. Open last June. Fitzpatrick hit 9-iron to within 1 foot on the famed, closing lighthouse hole to set up the winning birdie on the famed Pete Dye layout he played as a child on vacation. Spieth missed birdie opportunities from 12 and 9 feet on the first two playoff holes. Both players finished at 17-under. Patrick Cantlay was one shot back.

