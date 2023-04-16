Gallen outpitches Alcantara as Diamondbacks beat Marlins 5-0

MIAMI (AP) — Zac Gallen pitched two-hit ball into the seventh inning, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins 5-0. Corbin Carroll homered for Arizona, and Pavin Smith and Christian Walker also had two hits apiece. Gallen struck out seven in 6 2/3 innings and walked none. Kevin Ginkel then got four outs before Kyle Nelson finished a four-hitter. Alcantara permitted five runs, four earned, and seven hits in six innings.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.