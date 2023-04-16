Hockey Canada regains national government funding

BRAMPTON, Ontario (AP) — The Canadian government has restored funding to Hockey Canada. Canadian sport minister Pascale St-Onge made it official, before the Canada-United States gold medal game at the world women’s hockey championship. Hockey Canada saw its funding shut off by the federal government when it was revealed a woman alleged she was sexually assaulted by eight players in 2018. The organization then announced members of the 2003 men’s world junior roster were also being investigated for a group sexual assault. It was also revealed that a national fund, maintained by fees collected from players across the country, had been used to pay for sexual abuse claims. Hockey Canada executives in July revealed that they paid out $8.9 million in sexual abuse settlements since 1989, excluding the 2018 deal.

