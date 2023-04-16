Mullins drives in 4 as Orioles rally past White Sox 8-4

CHICAGO (AP) — Cedric Mullins had three hits and four RBIs, including a tiebreaking single in Baltimore’s three-run eighth inning, and the Orioles beat the Chicago White Sox 8-4. Gunnar Henderson had two hits and scored three times as Baltimore rallied for the win in the rubber game of the weekend series. The Orioles erased a shaky start by Grayson Rodriguez with a 12-hit attack. Chicago scored each of its four runs in the first. Gavin Sheets hit a three-run homer, and Jake Burger added a solo drive.

