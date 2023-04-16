Ohio State coordinator Hartline injured in ATV accident
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline has been hospitalized after being injured in an ATV accident on his property. According to a statement from OSU’s athletic department, Hartline and an unidentified friend were transported to Riverside Hospital in Columbus with “non-life threatening injuries.” Hartline confirmed on Twitter that he crashed a utility terrain vehicle on his property. He said he’s doing well. He took part in Ohio State’s spring game Saturday. The 36-year-old played for the Buckeyes and for seven seasons in the NFL. He’s been on Ohio State’s staff since 2017 and was promoted to coordinator in January.