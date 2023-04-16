Phillies score 9 in first on way to 14-3 drubbing of Reds

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies sent 13 batters to the plate in a nine-run first inning on the way to a 14-3 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday. Trea Turner had two infield hits and Jake Cave drove in three runs with a double in the team’s biggest inning since scoring 10 on the same date in 2019. Bryson Stott led off the inning with a homer and J.T. Realmuto later added a solo shot. Luis Cessa allowed a career-high 14 hits and 11 runs in a season-low three innings for the Reds. Aaron Nola went six innings for the defending NL champions, who’ve won two out of their last three after dropping four of five. The Phillies set a season high with 23 hits.

