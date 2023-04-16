Reviewed call aids Nats’ rally in 7-6 win over Guardians

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington tied the game on a reviewed call and Joey Meneses followed with a go-ahead RBI single two batters later to give the Nationals a 7-6 win over the Cleveland Guardians and avert a sweep. Jeimer Candelario and Luis García homered for Washington. The Nationals snapped a four-game skid and won at home for only the second time in nine tries this season. Steven Kwan drove in two runs for the Guardians, who fell to 7-3 on the road.

