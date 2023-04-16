Rublev rallies to beat Rune in Monte Carlo Masters final

MONACO (AP) — Andrey Rublev has rallied from 4-1 down in the final set to beat Holger Rune 5-7, 6-2, 7-5 in the Monte Carlo Masters final for the first Masters title of his career. The fifth-seeded Russian clinched victory on his second match point with an ace. The sixth-seeded Rune climbed over the net to go over and congratulate him. Rublev said “somehow I did it.” Rune missed a golden chance to clinch a second Masters title after beating Novak Djokovic with a stunning comeback at the Paris Masters last November. The 19-year-old Dane hit two balls out of the court in frustration when trailing 30-0 in the 11th game of the decider.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.