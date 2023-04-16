Whitlock, Turner help Red Sox make short work of Angels, 2-1

BOSTON (AP) — Garrett Whitlock threw seven innings of one-run ball, Justin Turner hit a two-run homer and the Boston Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels 2-1 in a game that lasted less than two hours. The Red Sox honored the 2013 World Series champs before the game, including new Hall of Famer David Ortiz. Los Angeles’ star two-way player Shohei Ohtani saw his 36-game on-base streak end. It was the longest in the majors.

