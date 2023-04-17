Braves activate Fried off IL to start against Padres

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Atlanta Braves left-hander Max Fried has been activated from the 15-day injured list to start Monday night against the San Diego Padres, who took him in the first round of the 2012 amateur draft. Fried was placed on the IL after leaving his opening-day start against Washington with a strained left hamstring. He allowed one run and four hits over 3 1/3 innings in that game. He is 2-0 with a 2.05 ERA in three career starts against the Padres, with 17 strikeouts and only two walks in 22 innings.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.