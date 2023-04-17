Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 8:34 PM

Brewers ace Corbin Burnes leaves game with apparent injury

KTVZ

SEATTLE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers ace Corbin Burnes left Monday night’s game against the Seattle Mariners in the sixth inning with an apparent injury.

Burnes had just recorded the first out of the inning when Julio Rodriguez hit a long fly ball to center field that was caught by Owen Mitchell. Burnes turned toward the Milwaukee dugout and summoned an athletic trainer and manager Craig Counsell and was removed from the game.

The 2021 NL Cy Young Award winner appeared to be pointing at his chest as he spoke with Milwaukee’s staff.

Burnes pitched 5 1/3 innings and allowed two runs on three hits with three strikeouts. In his previous start he threw eight shutout innings against Arizona.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content