Bruins captain Bergeron out Game 1 vs. Panthers with illness

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron is out for Game 1 of their opening-round playoff series against the Florida Panthers on Monday night due to an illness. The 37-year-old Bergeron suffered an upper-body injury in the team’s regular-season finale against Montreal and missed practice Saturday and Sunday. Coach Jim Montgomery said after Saturday’s practice that it was “extra rest.” Following Monday’s morning skate, Montgomery said: “We have not only Bergeron, but a couple of guys that have been under the weather.”

