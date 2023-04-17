Bullied by Knicks in opener, Mitchell, Cavs look to rebound

CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell did all he could in his Cleveland playoff debut. His teammates let him down. Mitchell’s 38-point performance went for naught as the New York Knicks bullied the Cavaliers in a 101-97 win in their series opener. The Cavs were outrebounded 51-38 by the Knicks, who were back at full strength but could be without guard Josh Hart in Game 2 on Tuesday due to a sprained ankle. In the other games, Boston looks to take a 2-0 lead over Atlanta while Phoenix tries to even its series with the Clippers, who won Game 1 on the Suns’ home floor.

