COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers signed wide receiver Jalen Guyton to a contract Monday. Guyton spent the previous four seasons with the Chargers, but the team chose to allow him to become a free agent in March instead of tendering a contract. Guyton has 61 receptions for 1,023 yards and six touchdowns in the past three seasons but tore his ACL in September.

