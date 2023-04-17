Skip to Content
AP National Sports
Flyers prepare for rebuild while other Philly teams thrive

By DAN GELSTON
AP Sports Writer

VOORHEES, N.J. (AP) — Philadelphia Flyers interim general manger Danny Briere and coach John Tortorella are prepared for a rebuilding process. Tortorella and Briere are tempering offseason expectations for any fan looking for a quick fix. The Flyers’ decision makers say they will not sign any high-priced, big-name free agents. The Flyers are looking to replenish the roster through the draft and their farm system. The Flyers are $9 million under the salary cap for next season, with several young players expected to compete to make the leap to the NHL.

Associated Press

