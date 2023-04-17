Fried shuts down Padres, Riley hits 2-run homer for Braves

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Max Fried held sputtering San Diego in check for five innings in his return from the injured list, and Austin Riley hit a two-run homer as the Atlanta Braves beat the Padres 2-0 for their seventh straight win. The Padres were shut out for the second consecutive day and the third time in eight games. They’ve lost six of eight since taking three of four in Atlanta from April 6-9. The Padres fell two games under .500 for the first time since the first two games of the season. They hope the return of Fernando Tatis Jr. on Thursday after his 80-game PED suspension will add a spark.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.