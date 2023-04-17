Gold win doesn’t guarantee US women’s hockey coach’s return

BRAMPTON, Ontario (AP) — John Wroblewski’s status as the United States women’s hockey coach remains uncertain following the team’s first gold-medal victory at the world championships in four years. Wroblewski said he wants to stay on, but deferred questions to USA Hockey executive director Pat Kelleher following a 6-3 victory over Canada. Kelleher said he would love for Wroblewski to continue before adding it’s the coach’s decision. The uncertainty revolves around whether the 41-year-old Wroblewski begins attracting interest from NHL teams this offseason.

