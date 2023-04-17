Hartman goal in 2nd OT gives Wild 3-2 win over Stars in G1
By STEPHEN HAWKINS
AP Sports Writer
DALLAS (AP) — Ryan Hartman scored 12:20 into the second overtime and the Minnesota Wild beat the Dallas Stars 3-2 in their playoff opener Monday night, and into Tuesday morning. Hartman gathered the puck in front of the crease and got it past Jake Oettinger at around 1 a.m. local time, ending a more than four-hour game in which both 24-year-old goalies had spectacular performances. The Stars had just been been turned away by Filip Gustavsson on a power play after Frederick Gaudreau’s tripping penalty. Gustavsson stopped 52 shots. He started the opener ahead of three-time Stanley Cup winner Marc-André Fleur. Oettinger had 45 saves.