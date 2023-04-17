Hurricanes hold on to beat Islanders to open NHL playoffs

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sebastian Aho and Stefan Noesen scored power-play goals to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Islanders 2-1 to open their first-round playoff series. Noesen’s tip on Brent Burns’ shot from up top proved to be the winner at 2:27 of the second period. Antti Raanta finished with 25 saves for the Hurricanes. Carolina came into the game with the league’s No. 2 penalty kill and denied all four of New York’s power plays to strike first in the best-of-7 series. Ryan Pulock scored in the second for the Islanders. Ilya Sorokin finished with 35 saves.

