Is NFL draft’s bumper crop of tight ends better than 2017?

This year’s class of tight ends is considered better than the bumper crop in the 2017 NFL draft. Many analysts say this year’s group features more potential stars, whether teams are looking for pass catchers or run blockers. The two tight ends considered a first-round lock are Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer and Utah’s Dalton Kincaid. Others believe Luke Musgrave of Oregon State and Darnell Washington of Georgia could also be selected in the first round. But the group is so deep that as many as 14 or 15 teams are expected to draft a tight end this year.

