Kings beat Warriors 114-106 to take 2-0 series lead

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — De’Aaron Fox scored 24 points and made a backbreaking 3-pointer that led the playoff newcomer Sacramento Kings to a second straight victory over the defending champion Golden State Warriors, 114-106. The Kings closed the game strong after Golden State’s Draymond Green was ejected for a flagrant foul. They became the first team to take a 2-0 series lead over the Warriors in the Stephen Curry era. The game got heated in the fourth quarter when Green stomped on Domantas Sabonis’ chest with 7:03 to play, leading to an ejection for a flagrant foul.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.