Kings edge Oilers 4-3 in OT to take early lead in series
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Alex Iafallo scored in OT to lift the Los Angeles Kings to a 4-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers to open their first-round playoff series. Iafallo scored a power-play goal at 9:19 of OT by converting Victor Arvidsson’s feed from behind the net. Adrian Kempe scored twice and Anze Kopitar had a goal and three assists for Los Angeles, which held Oilers captain and NHL scoring leader Connor McDavid scoreless. Kings goaltender Joonas Korpisalo made 38 saves for the win.