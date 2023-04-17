Marchand, NHL-best Bruins top Panthers 3-1 in Game 1
By KEN POWTAK
Associated Press
BOSTON (AP) — Brad Marchand scored his 50th career playoff goal, David Pastrnak and Jake DeBrusk also scored, and the NHL-best Boston Bruins opened the playoffs by beating the Florida Panthers 3-1. Linus Ullmark stopped 31 shots and Tyler Bertuzzi added two assists for Boston, which controlled the game even with captain Patrice Bergeron sitting out because of illness. Matthew Tkachuk scored for the Panthers and Alex Lyon made 26 saves but gave up Marchand’s goal on a relatively easy shot. Game 2 is Wednesday night in Boston.