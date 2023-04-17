Maxey, Embiid, Harris power 76ers to 96-84 win over Nets

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tyrese Maxey scored 33 points, Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris had 20 apiece, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Brooklyn Nets 96-84 to take a 2-0 lead in their Eastern Conference playoff series. Embiid, the two-time NBA scoring champion, was quiet offensively, going 6 of 11 from the floor, but he did just about everything else. The MVP finalist had 19 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks. Harris had 12 rebounds. James Harden scored only eight points on 3-of-13 shooting for the Sixers after a sensational Game 1 effort. Game 3 is Thursday in New York. Cam Johnson led the Nets with 28 points.

