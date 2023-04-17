McCutchen HR, Mathias 4 hits as Pirates rout Rockies 14-3

DENVER (AP) — Andrew McCutchen homered, Mark Mathias had a career-high four hits and the Pittsburgh Pirates took advantage of an off night from Colorado starter Kyle Freeland to beat the Rockies 14-3. Freeland posted a 0.96 ERA through his first three starts and had pitched at least six innings in each outing but was ineffective against the Pirates. McCutchen launched a solo homer in the first inning and the first seven Pittsburgh batters reached in a six-run second. Ke’Bryan Hayes drove in the ninth run of the game with two outs in the third. Rich Hill cruised through six innings to pick up his first win with the Pirates. Kris Bryant homered and had three hits for the Rockies.

