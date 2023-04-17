Mets bring up touted prospect Brett Baty to play third base

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Touted prospect Brett Baty has been called up by the New York Mets and immediately inserted into the starting lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 23-year-old Baty replaces slumping veteran Eduardo Escobar at third base after getting off to an outstanding start at Triple-A Syracuse this season. Escobar was hitting .125 with one homer, six RBIs and a .402 OPS in 14 games for the Mets. A left-handed hitter, Baty was set to start at third base and bat eighth against Dodgers right-hander Dustin May.

