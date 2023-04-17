Meyers hits 3-run homer as Astros beat Blue Jays 9-2

HOUSTON (AP) — Jake Meyers hit a three-run homer in Houston’s seven-run first inning, and the Astros beat Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays 9-2. Meyers and Corey Julks each finished with two hits and three RBIs for Houston, which dropped two of three against Texas over the weekend. Cristian Javier pitched five innings of one-run ball. José Abreu sparked Houston’s fast start with a two-run double. Gausman was charged with eight runs, seven earned, and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings. The veteran right-hander allowed a total of three earned runs in 20 innings over his first three starts of the season.

