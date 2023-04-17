Oklahoma’s Storako is top pick in WPF softball draft

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma City Spark selected University of Oklahoma pitcher Alex Storako No. 1 overall in the Women’s Professional Fastpitch softball draft. Storako is a transfer from Michigan. She has been unstoppable for the Sooners, going 13-0 with a 0.80 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 70 innings this season. Washington infielder Baylee Klingler was chosen by the Texas Smoke at No. 2, Tennessee pitcher Ashley Rogers went to the Smash-It Sports Vipers at No. 3 and UCLA pitcher/utility player Megan Faraimo was selected by the USSSA Pride at No. 4.

