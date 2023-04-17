Rangers blank Royals 4-0 after deGrom exits with sore wrist

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jacob deGrom exited with a sore right wrist after pitching four spotless innings, and two Texas Rangers relievers completed a one-hitter in a 4-0 victory over the Kansas City Royals. Josh Jung launched a three-run homer in the first inning and Marcus Semien added a solo shot in the third. Dane Dunning struck out five and walked none in 4 1/3 innings of relief. Matt Duffy’s one-out single in the fifth off Dunning was Kansas City’s only hit. José Leclerc got two outs to end it. The Rangers said deGrom was removed as a precaution. He struck out five and walked one, throwing 39 of his 58 pitches for strikes.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.