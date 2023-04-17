Rangers, Devils to renew Stanley Cup playoff river rivalry

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — During the last two months, anticipation grew for hockey fans on the New York and New Jersey sides of the Hudson River ahead of the Stanley Cup playoffs. The first-round series between the Rangers and Devils that’s been on the horizon is now a reality. The best-of-seven river rivalry will get underway on Tuesday at the Prudential Center in their seventh postseason matchup. Two in the series went to a seventh game, including the 1994 Eastern Conference final that ended on a wraparound goal by the New York’s Stephane Matteau in the second overtime. The Rangers have won four of the six matchups, though the Devils won the last in the 2012 conference final on an overtime goal by Adam Henrique in Game 6.

