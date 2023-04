BOSTON (AP) — The Red Sox reinstated right-hander Brayan Bello from the 15-day injured list to start Monday’s rain-delayed game against Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park. The 23-year-old Bello began the season on the IL after experiencing right elbow inflammation. The annual Patriots’ Day game was scheduled to start at 11:10 a.m., but was delayed by rain and is expected to start just after noon.

