Smith’s grand slam lifts Diamondbacks to 6-3 win over Cards

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Pavin Smith hit his first career grand slam, leading the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 6-3 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. Ketel Marte also homered and drove in another run with a single for the Diamondbacks. Merrill Kelly (1-2) pitched six innings, allowing five hits and a run. He struck out three and did not walk a batter. Kelly improved to 3-1 in five career starts against the Cardinals. Jack Flaherty (1-2) was lifted in the seventh after facing three batters. Andrew Chafin earned his third save after facing three batters in the ninth.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.