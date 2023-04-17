Vikings agree to terms with ex-Patriots CB Joejuan Williams

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have agreed to terms on a contract with former New England Patriots cornerback Joejuan Williams. Williams played the past four years for the Patriots after being drafted in the second round in 2019 out of Vanderbilt. The native of Nashville, Tennessee, has played in 36 regular-season games plus two in the playoffs. He was sidelined for the entire 2022 season with a shoulder injury. The Vikings have almost completely turned over their cornerbacks. The only two returners at the position are 2022 draft picks Andrew Booth Jr. and Akayleb Evans.

