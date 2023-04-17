Young American player Ben Shelton advances at Barcelona Open

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Ben Shelton reached the second round of the Barcelona Open by beating Mackenzie McDonald 7-5, 6-4. The 20-year-old Shelton converted five of his six break points against McDonald. Shelton is making his first career appearances in clay-court tournaments. He lost in the first round in Monte Carlo and in the second round in Estoril. Shelton will next face third-seeded Casper Ruud. Shelton defeated Ruud last year in Cincinnati as a relatively unknown college player. Carlos Alcaraz is the defending champion in Barcelona.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.