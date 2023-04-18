AC Milan defeats Napoli, rejoins Europe’s elite in CL semis

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — AC Milan advanced to the Champions League semifinals following a 1-1 draw at Napoli and a 2-1 aggregate win. The Rossoneri won the first leg 1-0. Olivier Giroud scored late in the first half after earlier having a penalty kick saved. Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan blocked a late penalty from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia before Victor Osimhen equalized for Napoli in stoppage time. Milan’s semifinal opponent will be either city rival Inter Milan or Benfica. Inter holds a 2-0 advantage entering the second leg against Benfica at the San Siro on Wednesday.

