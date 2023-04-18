Browns’ QB Watson: ‘Night and day’ different from year ago
By TOM WITHERS
AP Sports Writer
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Deshaun Watson says everything feels different for him as he begins his second season with the Cleveland Browns. The quarterback was suspended 11 games in 2022 by the NFL for violating its personal conduct policy after he was accused by two dozen women of sexual misconduct and harassment in Texas. Watson said he has grown as a person from the experience and is excited about his future. The Browns traded for him last year before signing him to a fully guaranteed $230 million contract. Watson went 3-3 in his six starts following the suspension.