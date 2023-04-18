Skip to Content
Celtics beat Hawks 119-106 for 2-0 series lead

By KYLE HIGHTOWER
AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 29 points and an emphatic dunk to end a clinching late run and the Boston Celtics beat the Atlanta Hawks 119-106 on Tuesday night to take a 2-0 lead in the first-round playoff series. Derrick White added 26 points and seven rebounds, and Jaylen Brown scored 18 points. Boston outscored Atlanta 64-40 in the paint. Dejounte Murray led the Hawks with 29 points, and Trae Young had 24. Game 3 is Friday night in Atlanta.

