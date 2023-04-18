China basketball clubs disqualified for match-fixing

Two clubs have been kicked out of China’s basketball league amid suspicions of match-fixing. The ruling came after the Chinese Basketball Association judged the Jiangsu Dragons and Shanghai Sharks engaged in unsportsmanlike conduct during a playoff series last week. They will also be suspended from this year’s regular season, fined the equivalent of $5 million, and have their managers and coaching staff barred from the league for up to five years. Fan and media attention was drawn to a last-minute, come-from-behind win by Shanghai following a series of turnovers in the last of their three games to reach the quarterfinals.

