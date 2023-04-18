Claressa Shields sees name and image at Little Caesars Arena

DETROIT (AP) — Two-time Olympic gold medalist and women’s world middleweight champion Claressa Shields was on the verge of tears when saw her name and image on the videoboards at Little Caesars Arena, where she will fight Hanna Gabriels of Costa Rica. The home of the Detroit Pistons and Red Wings will have boxing for the first time since it opened in 2017 on June 3. Shields is the main attraction on a card that includes up-and-coming fighters from Michigan. Since Thomas Hearns retired in 2006, no one in boxing has been a big enough name to draw large crowds in Detroit.

