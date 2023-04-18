Clutch like a Fox: Sacramento guard wins new NBA award

Nobody scored more clutch points this season than De’Aaron Fox of the Sacramento Kings. And his late-game exploits helped him win the inaugural NBA clutch player of the year award. The league announced the voting results on Tuesday. Fox held off Miami’s Jimmy Butler and Chicago’s DeMar DeRozan for the award. They were the other two finalists. Fox led the league with 193 clutch points this season. Clutch games are defined by the NBA as those where the margin between the teams is five points or less at any point in the final five minutes.

