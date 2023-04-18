Damar Hamlin timeline from injury to return to Bills
By The Associated Press
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been cleared to resume playing 4 1/2 months after going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati. General manager Brandon Beane says Hamlin got clearance after meeting with a third and final specialist. Beane says all three agreed Hamlin can play again without fear of setbacks or complications. Hamlin was hospitalized for more than a week in Cincinnati and then Buffalo before being released Jan. 11. He has since rejoined teammates, appeared at the Super Bowl and even met with President Joe Biden.