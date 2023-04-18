Heat’s Herro undergoing surgery, likely out until NBA Finals

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro says he will undergo surgery Friday for his broken hand and likely won’t return this postseason unless his team wins the Eastern Conference title. Herro said Tuesday that the injury requires four to six weeks of recovery. The conference finals start in mid-May and Game 1 of the NBA Finals is June 1. Herro said the extent of his rehabilitation likely meant he probably couldn’t return until the league finals rather than the conference finals.

