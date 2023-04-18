Kremer sharp for Orioles in 1-0 win over Nationals

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dean Kremer pitched impressively into the seventh inning and Austin Hays singled home the game’s only run in the fourth to lift the Baltimore Orioles to a 1-0 win over the Washington Nationals. Kremer worked out of a second-and-third, nobody-out jam in the third. That was as close as the Nationals came to scoring on the right-hander. He allowed only four hits in 6 2/3 innings. Félix Bautista pitched the ninth for his fifth save. The Nationals had the tying run on second when Bautista retired Keibert Ruiz on a groundout to end it. Josiah Gray was a hard-luck loser again for Washington.

