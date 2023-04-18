Mets place Carrasco on 15-day IL with elbow inflammation

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The New York Mets are down another starting pitcher after placing right-hander Carlos Carrasco on the 15-day injured list with elbow inflammation. Right-handed reliever Jeff Brigham was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse. Carrasco joins right-hander Justin Verlander and left-hander José Quintana on the IL. Verlander is expected to throw live batting practice Sunday and could make a rehab start as soon as April 28, according to manager Buck Showalter. Verlander threw a bullpen on Tuesday. Carrasco felt soreness during a side session between starts this week. An examination confirmed swelling in his elbow and he was sent back to New York. He was put on the IL retroactive to April 16.

