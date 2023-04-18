Ohtani homers in Bronx, 100 years to day after Ruth hit 1st

NEW YORK (AP) — Shohei Ohtani homered at Yankee Stadium, 100 years to the day that Babe Ruth hit the first home run at the original ballpark in the Bronx. Ohtani turned on a 88.7 mph sweeper from Clarke Schmidt and hit a 116.7 mph drive that landed in the Yankees bullpen in right-center, 391 feet from home plate It was the fourth home run of the season for Ohtani and his eighth in 18 games against the Yankees. When the original Yankee Stadium opened across 161st St. on April 18, 1923, Ruth homered off Boston’s Howard Ehmke in New York’s 4-1 win.

