Packers hire Coleman as assistant to player engagement

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Derrick Coleman, who became the NFL’s first legally deaf offensive player a decade ago, has joined the Green Bay Packers’ football operations staff as an assistant to player engagement. Packers executive vice president/director of football operations Russ Ball announced the hire Tuesday. Coleman lost his hearing at age 3 and began playing football in middle school. He played 63 games with 18 starts in five NFL seasons with the Seattle Seahawks (2013-15), Atlanta Falcons (2017) and Arizona Cardinals (2018).

